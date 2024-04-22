Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1530

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1530

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

271

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, CULVER, BREWSTER, VOGEL AND

COSTA, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 19, 2024, as "Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, One in every 2,500 pregnancies are diagnosed with a

congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH); and

WHEREAS, CDH occurs when a baby's diaphragm fails to fully

form allowing abdominal organs into the chest cavity and

preventing lung growth; and

WHEREAS, Since 2000, it is estimated that over 700,000 babies

have been born with CDH, however only 50% of those babies

survived; and

WHEREAS, CDH is as common as spina bifida and cystic

fibrosis, however very few people know or are aware of it; and

WHEREAS, There are about 1,600 babies born with CDH each year

in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Many people in this Commonwealth have been diagnosed

with and survived CDH, although many families have endured the

horrible pain and grief associated with the loss of loved ones

with CDH; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18