Senate Resolution 271 Printer's Number 1530

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
271
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, CULVER, BREWSTER, VOGEL AND
COSTA, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 19, 2024, as "Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, One in every 2,500 pregnancies are diagnosed with a
congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH); and
WHEREAS, CDH occurs when a baby's diaphragm fails to fully
form allowing abdominal organs into the chest cavity and
preventing lung growth; and
WHEREAS, Since 2000, it is estimated that over 700,000 babies
have been born with CDH, however only 50% of those babies
survived; and
WHEREAS, CDH is as common as spina bifida and cystic
fibrosis, however very few people know or are aware of it; and
WHEREAS, There are about 1,600 babies born with CDH each year
in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Many people in this Commonwealth have been diagnosed
with and survived CDH, although many families have endured the
horrible pain and grief associated with the loss of loved ones
with CDH; and
