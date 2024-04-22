Senate Resolution 270 Printer's Number 1529
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1529
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
270
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, STREET,
BREWSTER AND COSTA, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the 54th celebration of "Earth Day" on April 22,
2024, in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, On April 22, 1970, United States Senator Gaylord
Nelson of Wisconsin created the concept of "Earth Day" to
increase public awareness of the world's environmental problems;
and
WHEREAS, Increasingly, more individuals recognize "Earth Day"
each year; and
WHEREAS, The necessity for individuals to step up and protect
the planet is more essential now than ever, especially for the
people in the United States and this Commonwealth who believe
that protecting the environment is crucial for conserving our
health, our economy and all living things that share the planet
alongside us; and
WHEREAS, All living things have an intrinsic value and each
plays a unique role in the complex web of life; and
WHEREAS, The theme of "Earth Day" 2024 is "Planet vs.
