Senate Resolution 270 Printer's Number 1529

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1529

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

270

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, STREET,

BREWSTER AND COSTA, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the 54th celebration of "Earth Day" on April 22,

2024, in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On April 22, 1970, United States Senator Gaylord

Nelson of Wisconsin created the concept of "Earth Day" to

increase public awareness of the world's environmental problems;

and

WHEREAS, Increasingly, more individuals recognize "Earth Day"

each year; and

WHEREAS, The necessity for individuals to step up and protect

the planet is more essential now than ever, especially for the

people in the United States and this Commonwealth who believe

that protecting the environment is crucial for conserving our

health, our economy and all living things that share the planet

alongside us; and

WHEREAS, All living things have an intrinsic value and each

plays a unique role in the complex web of life; and

WHEREAS, The theme of "Earth Day" 2024 is "Planet vs.

