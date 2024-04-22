Senate Resolution 269 Printer's Number 1528

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - excavators, homeowners and facility owners; and

WHEREAS, "Safe Digging Month" is a reminder for a homeowner

or contractor to contact Pennsylvania 811 three business days

before digging, so that the homeowner or contractor can be

connected with a unique service that notifies the appropriate

underground utility operators in the municipality in which the

work will be performed, to determine and mark the approximate

location of utility lines, as a way of preventing injuries,

property damage and inconvenient utility outages; and

WHEREAS, By notifying Pennsylvania 811 of the intent to dig,

the homeowner or contractor is knowingly helping to protect the

underground utilities themselves, the work crew and neighbors

from any unsafe digging practices within the community; and

WHEREAS, Upon receiving the notification from Pennsylvania

811, the facility owners and operators mark the approximate

location of their underground utility lines with flags or paint,

or both, to establish an 18-inch tolerance zone extending from

the outside wall or edge of their line or facility; and

WHEREAS, The act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),

referred to as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law,

protects the public health and safety by preventing excavation

or demolition work from damaging underground lines used in

providing electricity, communication, gas, propane, oil

delivery, oil product delivery, sewage, water or other service;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of April 2024

as "Safe Digging Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to

visit the Pennsylvania 811 website at www.pa1call.org for

information about digging safely.

20240SR0269PN1528 - 2 -

