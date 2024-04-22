Senate Resolution 269 Printer's Number 1528
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - excavators, homeowners and facility owners; and
WHEREAS, "Safe Digging Month" is a reminder for a homeowner
or contractor to contact Pennsylvania 811 three business days
before digging, so that the homeowner or contractor can be
connected with a unique service that notifies the appropriate
underground utility operators in the municipality in which the
work will be performed, to determine and mark the approximate
location of utility lines, as a way of preventing injuries,
property damage and inconvenient utility outages; and
WHEREAS, By notifying Pennsylvania 811 of the intent to dig,
the homeowner or contractor is knowingly helping to protect the
underground utilities themselves, the work crew and neighbors
from any unsafe digging practices within the community; and
WHEREAS, Upon receiving the notification from Pennsylvania
811, the facility owners and operators mark the approximate
location of their underground utility lines with flags or paint,
or both, to establish an 18-inch tolerance zone extending from
the outside wall or edge of their line or facility; and
WHEREAS, The act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),
referred to as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law,
protects the public health and safety by preventing excavation
or demolition work from damaging underground lines used in
providing electricity, communication, gas, propane, oil
delivery, oil product delivery, sewage, water or other service;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of April 2024
as "Safe Digging Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage all Pennsylvanians to
visit the Pennsylvania 811 website at www.pa1call.org for
information about digging safely.
