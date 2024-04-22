Senate Bill 1138 Printer's Number 1531
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1531
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1138
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, VOGEL, KANE AND DILLON, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in organization of departmental administrative
boards and commissions and of advisory boards and
commissions, further providing for the State Geospatial
Coordinating Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 432.1(a), (b)(1), (c)(5), (d), (e), (f),
(f.1), (g), (i) and (j) of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177,
No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, are amended
