Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1532

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - document that the document is an unofficial document;

(4) identifies the person distributing the document; and

(5) does not use stationery mimicking that of an elected

official, the department or county election board, or an

authorized agent of the department or county election board.

(c) Penalty.--A violation of subsection (a) is a misdemeanor

of the third degree and shall, upon conviction, be subject to

pay a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $2,500.

(d) Definition.--As used in this section, the term

"unofficial mail-in form" means any of the following:

(1) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in

ballot for use by an elector in a general election, primary

election or special election in this Commonwealth that has

not been issued under law by the department or a county

election board, or an authorized agent of the department or

county election board.

(2) An absentee ballot or mail-in ballot for use by an

elector in a general election, primary election or special

election in this Commonwealth that has not been issued under

law by the department or a county election board, or an

authorized agent of the department or county election board.

(3) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in

ballot, or an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot, printed on

stationery mimicking that of an elected official, the

department or a county election board, or an authorized agent

of the department or county election board.

(4) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in

ballot, or an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot, mailed in an

envelope mimicking that of an elected official, the

department or a county election board, or an authorized agent

