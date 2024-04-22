Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1532
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - document that the document is an unofficial document;
(4) identifies the person distributing the document; and
(5) does not use stationery mimicking that of an elected
official, the department or county election board, or an
authorized agent of the department or county election board.
(c) Penalty.--A violation of subsection (a) is a misdemeanor
of the third degree and shall, upon conviction, be subject to
pay a fine of not less than $500 nor more than $2,500.
(d) Definition.--As used in this section, the term
"unofficial mail-in form" means any of the following:
(1) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in
ballot for use by an elector in a general election, primary
election or special election in this Commonwealth that has
not been issued under law by the department or a county
election board, or an authorized agent of the department or
county election board.
(2) An absentee ballot or mail-in ballot for use by an
elector in a general election, primary election or special
election in this Commonwealth that has not been issued under
law by the department or a county election board, or an
authorized agent of the department or county election board.
(3) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in
ballot, or an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot, printed on
stationery mimicking that of an elected official, the
department or a county election board, or an authorized agent
of the department or county election board.
(4) An application for an absentee ballot or mail-in
ballot, or an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot, mailed in an
envelope mimicking that of an elected official, the
department or a county election board, or an authorized agent
