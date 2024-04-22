Senate Bill 1162 Printer's Number 1533
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - science education program, the strategies by which those goals
will be achieved and a timeline for achieving those goals.
(ii) A summary of the current State landscape for
kindergarten through grade twelve computer science education,
including demographic reporting of students taking these
courses.
(iii) A plan for expanding computer science education
opportunities to every school in this Commonwealth within five
(5) years and increasing the representation of students from
traditionally underserved groups in computer science, including
female students, students from historically underrepresented
racial and ethnic groups, students with disabilities, English-
language learner students, low-income students and rural
students.
(iv) A plan for the development of rigorous standards and
curriculum guidelines for kindergarten through grade twelve
computer science, including ways to incorporate computer science
into existing standards at the elementary level.
(v) A plan for defining high-quality professional learning
for teachers to begin teaching computer science.
(vi) An ongoing evaluation process that is overseen by the
State Board of Education.
(vii) Proposed rules that incorporate the principles of the
master plan into this Commonwealth's public education system as
a whole.
(viii) A plan to ensure long-term sustainability.
(2) Beginning with the 2027-2028 school year, and continuing
in each school year thereafter, each public high school shall
offer at least one computer science course.
(b) A computer science course or instruction in computer
