Senate Bill 1162 Printer's Number 1533

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - science education program, the strategies by which those goals

will be achieved and a timeline for achieving those goals.

(ii) A summary of the current State landscape for

kindergarten through grade twelve computer science education,

including demographic reporting of students taking these

courses.

(iii) A plan for expanding computer science education

opportunities to every school in this Commonwealth within five

(5) years and increasing the representation of students from

traditionally underserved groups in computer science, including

female students, students from historically underrepresented

racial and ethnic groups, students with disabilities, English-

language learner students, low-income students and rural

students.

(iv) A plan for the development of rigorous standards and

curriculum guidelines for kindergarten through grade twelve

computer science, including ways to incorporate computer science

into existing standards at the elementary level.

(v) A plan for defining high-quality professional learning

for teachers to begin teaching computer science.

(vi) An ongoing evaluation process that is overseen by the

State Board of Education.

(vii) Proposed rules that incorporate the principles of the

master plan into this Commonwealth's public education system as

a whole.

(viii) A plan to ensure long-term sustainability.

(2) Beginning with the 2027-2028 school year, and continuing

in each school year thereafter, each public high school shall

offer at least one computer science course.

(b) A computer science course or instruction in computer

