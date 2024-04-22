Senate Bill 1165 Printer's Number 1534

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Health care practitioner." An individual who is authorized

to practice some component of the healing arts by a license,

certificate, registration or permit issued by one of the

following licensing boards under the bureau:

(1) The State Board of Chiropractic under the act of

December 16, 1986 (P.L.1646, No.188), known as the

Chiropractic Practice Act.

(2) The State Board of Dentistry under the act of May 1,

1933 (P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law.

(3) The State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language

Pathology and Audiology under the act of December 21, 1984

(P.L.1253, No.238), known as the Speech-Language Pathologists

and Audiologists Licensure Act.

(4) The State Board of Medicine under any of the

following acts:

(i) The act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

known as the Medical Practice Act of 1985.

(ii) The act of February 14, 1986 (P.L.2, No.2),

known as the Acupuncture Licensure Act.

(iii) The act of November 3, 2016 (P.L.997, No.128),

known as the Naturopathic Doctor Registration Act.

(5) The State Board of Nursing under either of the

following acts:

(i) The act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known

as The Professional Nursing Law.

(ii) The act of March 2, 1956 (1955 P.L.1211,

No.376), known as the Practical Nurse Law.

(6) The State Board of Occupational Therapy Education

and Licensure under the act of June 15, 1982 (P.L.502,

