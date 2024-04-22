Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1537

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1537

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1148

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA AND

GEBHARD, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in surplus lines, providing for

surplus lines fees and further providing for monthly reports.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1616.1. Surplus Lines Fees.--(a) Notwithstanding

section 674-A of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285),

known as "The Insurance Department Act of 1921," a surplus lines

licensee may charge a service fee for the placement of a surplus

lines insurance policy in addition to a commission received from

a surplus lines insurer in accordance with the following

