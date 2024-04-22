Senate Bill 1148 Printer's Number 1537
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1537
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1148
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, HUTCHINSON, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA AND
GEBHARD, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in surplus lines, providing for
surplus lines fees and further providing for monthly reports.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1616.1. Surplus Lines Fees.--(a) Notwithstanding
section 674-A of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.789, No.285),
known as "The Insurance Department Act of 1921," a surplus lines
licensee may charge a service fee for the placement of a surplus
lines insurance policy in addition to a commission received from
a surplus lines insurer in accordance with the following
