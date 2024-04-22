Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1538
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1538
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1149
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA AND
BAKER, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
classes of income.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 303 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,
No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *
(a.11) An amount received from the Federal or State
Government or Norfolk Southern Railway, or an agent thereof, as
a result of the train derailment that occurred in East
Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023, shall be deductible from
taxable income on the annual personal income tax return. The
