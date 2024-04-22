Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1538

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1538

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1149

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, BROOKS, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA AND

BAKER, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for

classes of income.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 303 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6,

No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

Section 303. Classes of Income.--* * *

(a.11) An amount received from the Federal or State

Government or Norfolk Southern Railway, or an agent thereof, as

a result of the train derailment that occurred in East

Palestine, Ohio, on February 3, 2023, shall be deductible from

taxable income on the annual personal income tax return. The

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22