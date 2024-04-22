Senate Bill 1157 Printer's Number 1536
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1536
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1157
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, BAKER, VOGEL, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK,
BREWSTER, J. WARD AND FARRY, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, providing
for exception from compulsory education for certain children
with disabilities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1330.1. Exception from Compulsory Education for
Certain Children with Disabilities.--(a) Beginning with the
2024-2025 school year, a parent or guardian of a child six (6)
years of age who is required to attend school in this
Commonwealth for the first time may submit to the department a
request for a waiver from the requirements of compulsory
attendance under this act for the child if all of the following
requirements are met:
