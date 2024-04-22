Senate Bill 1158 Printer's Number 1539
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1539
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1158
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, BREWSTER AND SCHWANK, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 1, 1977 (P.L.237, No.76), entitled
"An act authorizing local taxing authorities to provide for
tax exemption for certain deteriorated industrial, commercial
and other business property and for new construction in
deteriorated areas of economically depressed communities;
providing for an exemption schedule and establishing
standards and qualifications," further providing for
exemption schedule.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(b)(1) of the act of December 1, 1977
(P.L.237, No.76), known as the Local Economic Revitalization Tax
Assistance Act, is amended to read:
Section 5. Exemption schedule.
* * *
(b) Whether or not the assessment eligible for exemption is
based upon actual cost or a maximum cost, the actual amount of
taxes exempted shall be in accordance with the schedule of taxes
exempted established by a local taxing authority subject to the
following limitations:
(1) The length of the schedule of taxes exempted shall
