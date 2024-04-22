Senate Bill 1159 Printer's Number 1540
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - (h) Restrictions.--
* * *
(3) The department may not accept a credit card as a
form of payment for the purchase of iLottery games.
* * *
Section 2. Section 13B23(a) of Title 4 is amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 13B23. Interactive gaming account credits, debits, deposits
and payments.
(a) Duty of board.--The board shall, by regulation, develop
procedures to govern credits, debits and deposits to interactive
gaming accounts. [Notwithstanding] Subject to subsection (c) and
notwithstanding any provision of this part to the contrary, all
credits, debits and deposits to interactive gaming accounts
shall be made in accordance with regulations promulgated by the
board, in consultation with the department, and all payments of
winnings shall be made in accordance with the rules of each
authorized interactive game.
* * *
(c) Credit card payment prohibited.--An interactive gaming
certificate holder may not accept a credit card as a form of
payment for deposit or wager.
Section 3. Section 13C11(a)(3) of Title 4 is amended by
adding a subparagraph to read:
§ 13C11. Authorization to conduct sports wagering.
(a) Persons who may be authorized.--
* * *
(3) * * *
(iii) A sports wagering certificate holder may not
accept a credit card as a form of payment for sports
