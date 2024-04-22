Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1541
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - mental health professional in this Commonwealth, or application.
The presence or ability of one individual not licensed in this
Commonwealth to engage with students shall meet the requirements
of this definition.
Section 3. Parental consent to virtual mental health services
provided by a school entity.
(a) Application.--This act applies to all virtual mental
health services provided by or in coordination with a school
entity.
(b) Form requirements.--The school entity shall create a
form for obtaining virtual mental health services, which shall
contain the following:
(1) A summary and scope of the virtual mental health
services available.
(2) An area for parents or guardians to provide consent.
(3) Any other information the school entity deems
necessary.
(c) Obtaining consent.--Notwithstanding any other provision
of law, a school entity providing or coordinating virtual mental
health services shall, no later than 14 days after the beginning
of the school year, obtain a completed form with the consent of
the parent or guardian of a student who is under 18 years of age
prior to providing or coordinating virtual mental health
services to the student.
(d) Consent required.--A school entity may not provide or
coordinate any virtual mental health services for a student
whose parent or guardian has not provided consent under this
section.
Section 4. Effective date.
This act shall take effect on July 1, 2024, or immediately,
20240SB0913PN1541 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30