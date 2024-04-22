Senate Bill 913 Printer's Number 1541

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - mental health professional in this Commonwealth, or application.

The presence or ability of one individual not licensed in this

Commonwealth to engage with students shall meet the requirements

of this definition.

Section 3. Parental consent to virtual mental health services

provided by a school entity.

(a) Application.--This act applies to all virtual mental

health services provided by or in coordination with a school

entity.

(b) Form requirements.--The school entity shall create a

form for obtaining virtual mental health services, which shall

contain the following:

(1) A summary and scope of the virtual mental health

services available.

(2) An area for parents or guardians to provide consent.

(3) Any other information the school entity deems

necessary.

(c) Obtaining consent.--Notwithstanding any other provision

of law, a school entity providing or coordinating virtual mental

health services shall, no later than 14 days after the beginning

of the school year, obtain a completed form with the consent of

the parent or guardian of a student who is under 18 years of age

prior to providing or coordinating virtual mental health

services to the student.

(d) Consent required.--A school entity may not provide or

coordinate any virtual mental health services for a student

whose parent or guardian has not provided consent under this

section.

Section 4. Effective date.

This act shall take effect on July 1, 2024, or immediately,

20240SB0913PN1541 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30