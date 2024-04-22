Submit Release
Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1543

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - section, a public utility shall petition the commission in a

form and manner determined by the commission. The public utility

shall include all of the following information in the petition:

(1) The specific provisions to waive, the need for the

waiver and the length of time the waiver will be in place.

(2) Supporting data to explain the benefit of obtaining

the waiver and the estimated cost savings to the public

utility and avoided costs to the ratepayers. If the petition

for a waiver is part of an approved rate case, an explanation

for how the estimated cost savings will be utilized to reduce

future costs incurred by ratepayers.

(3) An evaluation procedure to determine the

effectiveness of the waiver or the program that will be

instituted due to the waiver.

(4) A statement indicating how safety and reliability

standards will be maintained or exceeded by the public

utility if the petition is approved by the commission.

(5) Other information related to the petition as

requested by the commission.

(c) Review and order.--

(1) The commission, after notice and hearing, shall

enter an order granting or denying the petition within 60

days of the filing date or within 150 days of the filing date

if a protest is timely filed. If the commission fails to

enter an order within the time period specified under this

paragraph, the petition shall be deemed granted.

(2) In making its determination, the commission shall

limit its consideration to the financial impact of the

particular rate class indicated in the petition.

(d) Annual report.--The commission shall prepare an annual

