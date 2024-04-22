Senate Bill 1174 Printer's Number 1543
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - section, a public utility shall petition the commission in a
form and manner determined by the commission. The public utility
shall include all of the following information in the petition:
(1) The specific provisions to waive, the need for the
waiver and the length of time the waiver will be in place.
(2) Supporting data to explain the benefit of obtaining
the waiver and the estimated cost savings to the public
utility and avoided costs to the ratepayers. If the petition
for a waiver is part of an approved rate case, an explanation
for how the estimated cost savings will be utilized to reduce
future costs incurred by ratepayers.
(3) An evaluation procedure to determine the
effectiveness of the waiver or the program that will be
instituted due to the waiver.
(4) A statement indicating how safety and reliability
standards will be maintained or exceeded by the public
utility if the petition is approved by the commission.
(5) Other information related to the petition as
requested by the commission.
(c) Review and order.--
(1) The commission, after notice and hearing, shall
enter an order granting or denying the petition within 60
days of the filing date or within 150 days of the filing date
if a protest is timely filed. If the commission fails to
enter an order within the time period specified under this
paragraph, the petition shall be deemed granted.
(2) In making its determination, the commission shall
limit its consideration to the financial impact of the
particular rate class indicated in the petition.
(d) Annual report.--The commission shall prepare an annual
20240SB1174PN1543 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30