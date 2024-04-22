Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1542

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1542

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1173

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROTHMAN, BOSCOLA, BAKER, FONTANA, MILLER,

BREWSTER, CULVER AND VOGEL, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9), entitled

"An act establishing the State Real Estate Commission and

providing for the licensing of real estate brokers and

salesmen," in definitions, further providing for definitions;

in application of the act and penalties, further providing

for exclusions; and, in duties of licensees, providing for

right to cancel sales agreements or sales contracts for

wholesale transactions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "broker" and "salesperson" in

section 201 of the act of February 19, 1980 (P.L.15, No.9),

known as the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act, are

amended and the section is amended by adding definitions to

read:

Section 201. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

