Senate Resolution 272 Printer's Number 1553

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
272
2024
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, ROTHMAN, KANE, LAUGHLIN,
ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, VOGEL AND COSTA, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of May 2024 as "Motorcycle Safety and
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The safety of all Pennsylvania motorists is an issue
of enduring consequence; and
WHEREAS, Motorcyclists have the same rights and privileges as
all other motor vehicle drivers on the roadway; and
WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month" and
throughout the year, drivers of other vehicles and all road
users are reminded to safely share the road with motorcyclists
and to be extra alert to keep motorcyclists safe; and
WHEREAS, During "Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month,"
Pennsylvanians are encouraged to spread the word about
increasing motorcyclists' safety, support and enhance motorcycle
safety awareness programs and enjoy the use of motorcycles while
practicing utmost safety; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's economy benefits from nearly 375,000
registered motorcycles and more than 800,000 licensed motorcycle
operators, all of whom are required to keep their motorcycles
