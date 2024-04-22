Senate Resolution 273 Printer's Number 1544
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1544
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
273
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, MARTIN, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,
COMITTA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, COSTA, KANE, VOGEL, SCHWANK,
CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 29, 2024, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The mission of Make-A-Wish is "Together, we create
life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses"; and
WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-
changing wishes for children and families for over 40 years; and
WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and
joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and
WHEREAS, Every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a
critical illness; and
WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish
every 34 minutes to a child in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Research suggests that the granting of a wish can
give children the strength to fight against critical illness;
and
WHEREAS, A wish provides renewed hope, uplifts the spirits of
children and can unite neighbors, friends and communities; and
WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2023, active Make-A-Wish chapters in
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17