Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,416 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 273 Printer's Number 1544

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1544

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

273

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, MARTIN, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,

COMITTA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, COSTA, KANE, VOGEL, SCHWANK,

CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 29, 2024, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The mission of Make-A-Wish is "Together, we create

life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses"; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-

changing wishes for children and families for over 40 years; and

WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and

joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and

WHEREAS, Every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a

critical illness; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish

every 34 minutes to a child in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Research suggests that the granting of a wish can

give children the strength to fight against critical illness;

and

WHEREAS, A wish provides renewed hope, uplifts the spirits of

children and can unite neighbors, friends and communities; and

WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2023, active Make-A-Wish chapters in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 273 Printer's Number 1544

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more