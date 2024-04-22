Senate Resolution 273 Printer's Number 1544

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1544

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

273

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, MARTIN, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, TARTAGLIONE,

COMITTA, HAYWOOD, BREWSTER, COSTA, KANE, VOGEL, SCHWANK,

CAPPELLETTI, PHILLIPS-HILL AND J. WARD, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 29, 2024, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The mission of Make-A-Wish is "Together, we create

life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses"; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-

changing wishes for children and families for over 40 years; and

WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and

joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and

WHEREAS, Every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a

critical illness; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish

every 34 minutes to a child in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Research suggests that the granting of a wish can

give children the strength to fight against critical illness;

and

WHEREAS, A wish provides renewed hope, uplifts the spirits of

children and can unite neighbors, friends and communities; and

WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2023, active Make-A-Wish chapters in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17