Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1546

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Greene County, Pennsylvania, more particularly bounded and

described as follows:

Beginning at a 4 inch steel casing with concrete, at the edge

of the right of way of Willow Road, Township Road 571, lands now

or formerly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of

General Services, and lands now or formerly of Daniel Greenlee;

thence by lands now or formerly of the Commonwealth of

Pennsylvania, Department of General Services, and lands now or

formerly of Daniel Greenlee, North 65 degrees 29 minutes 40

seconds West 200.00 feet to a 4 inch steel casing with concrete,

the place of BEGINNING; thence by lands now or formerly of

Daniel Greenlee, South 20 degrees 48 minutes 30 seconds West

105.00 feet to an iron pin; thence by lands now or formerly of

Jack E. Williams OR Daniel Greenlee, North 54 degrees 33 minutes

57 seconds West 93.87 feet to an iron pin; thence by same, North

60 degrees 35 minutes 19 seconds West 194.08 feet to an iron

pin; thence by same, North 46 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West

182.62 feet to an iron pin; thence by lands now or formerly of

the Commonwealth Pennsylvania, Department of General Services,

South 66 degrees 53 minutes 02 seconds East 431.58 feet to a 4

inch steel casing with concrete, the place of BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 0.6485 of an Acre, according to an Exhibit for the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of General Services,

dated May 14, 2021.

BEING a portion of the same tract of land which was conveyed

to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting by and through The

Department of General Services, by The General State Authority,

by Deed dated June 16, 1989, and recorded January 18, 1990 in

the Recorder's Office of Greene County, Pennsylvania in Record

Book Vol. 74, page 895, and designated as Tract No. 3 therein.

