Senate Bill 1172 Printer's Number 1546
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Greene County, Pennsylvania, more particularly bounded and
described as follows:
Beginning at a 4 inch steel casing with concrete, at the edge
of the right of way of Willow Road, Township Road 571, lands now
or formerly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of
General Services, and lands now or formerly of Daniel Greenlee;
thence by lands now or formerly of the Commonwealth of
Pennsylvania, Department of General Services, and lands now or
formerly of Daniel Greenlee, North 65 degrees 29 minutes 40
seconds West 200.00 feet to a 4 inch steel casing with concrete,
the place of BEGINNING; thence by lands now or formerly of
Daniel Greenlee, South 20 degrees 48 minutes 30 seconds West
105.00 feet to an iron pin; thence by lands now or formerly of
Jack E. Williams OR Daniel Greenlee, North 54 degrees 33 minutes
57 seconds West 93.87 feet to an iron pin; thence by same, North
60 degrees 35 minutes 19 seconds West 194.08 feet to an iron
pin; thence by same, North 46 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West
182.62 feet to an iron pin; thence by lands now or formerly of
the Commonwealth Pennsylvania, Department of General Services,
South 66 degrees 53 minutes 02 seconds East 431.58 feet to a 4
inch steel casing with concrete, the place of BEGINNING.
CONTAINING 0.6485 of an Acre, according to an Exhibit for the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of General Services,
dated May 14, 2021.
BEING a portion of the same tract of land which was conveyed
to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, acting by and through The
Department of General Services, by The General State Authority,
by Deed dated June 16, 1989, and recorded January 18, 1990 in
the Recorder's Office of Greene County, Pennsylvania in Record
Book Vol. 74, page 895, and designated as Tract No. 3 therein.
