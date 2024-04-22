Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1545

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - health, safety and general welfare of the people by

establishing voluntary medical training to treat pupils with

diabetes who are suffering from severe hypoglycemia.

(2) It is the policy of this Commonwealth to promote the

health, safety and general welfare of the people by

permitting a school district or charter school participation

in a program to provide, in the absence of a credentialed

school nurse or other licensed nurse onsite at the school or

charter school, emergency medical assistance to pupils with

epilepsy suffering from seizures.

(3) In order to meet that goal, it is the intent of the

General Assembly that licensed health care professionals

train and supervise employees of school districts and charter

schools to administer an emergency anti-seizure medication to

children with epilepsy in public schools. The American

Academy of Pediatrics and the Epilepsy Foundation of America

support training of school employees to administer an

emergency anti-seizure medication and believe that an

emergency anti-seizure medication may be safely and

effectively administered by trained school employees.

(4) It is the intent of the General Assembly that

individuals with exceptional needs and children with

disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act of

1990 (Public Law 101-336, 104 Stat. 327), the Individuals

with Disabilities Education Act and section 504 of the

Rehabilitation Act of 1973 shall have a right to an

appropriate educational opportunity to meet these

individuals' unique needs, and that children suffering from

seizures due to epilepsy have the right to appropriate

programs and services that are designed to meet the

20240SB1171PN1545 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30