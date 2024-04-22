Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1545
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - health, safety and general welfare of the people by
establishing voluntary medical training to treat pupils with
diabetes who are suffering from severe hypoglycemia.
(2) It is the policy of this Commonwealth to promote the
health, safety and general welfare of the people by
permitting a school district or charter school participation
in a program to provide, in the absence of a credentialed
school nurse or other licensed nurse onsite at the school or
charter school, emergency medical assistance to pupils with
epilepsy suffering from seizures.
(3) In order to meet that goal, it is the intent of the
General Assembly that licensed health care professionals
train and supervise employees of school districts and charter
schools to administer an emergency anti-seizure medication to
children with epilepsy in public schools. The American
Academy of Pediatrics and the Epilepsy Foundation of America
support training of school employees to administer an
emergency anti-seizure medication and believe that an
emergency anti-seizure medication may be safely and
effectively administered by trained school employees.
(4) It is the intent of the General Assembly that
individuals with exceptional needs and children with
disabilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act of
1990 (Public Law 101-336, 104 Stat. 327), the Individuals
with Disabilities Education Act and section 504 of the
Rehabilitation Act of 1973 shall have a right to an
appropriate educational opportunity to meet these
individuals' unique needs, and that children suffering from
seizures due to epilepsy have the right to appropriate
programs and services that are designed to meet the
20240SB1171PN1545 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30