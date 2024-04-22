Senate Resolution 274 Printer's Number 1547
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - DOs, ranking third out of all 50 states; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is home to three Colleges of
Osteopathic Medicine: the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic
Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne
University College of Osteopathic Medicine; and
WHEREAS, More than half of the nation's DOs practice in the
primary care specialties of family medicine, internal medicine
and pediatrics; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 62% of DOs are under 45 years of age;
and
WHEREAS, DOs have made tremendous contributions to the
American health care system since osteopathic medicine was
founded by Andrew Taylor Still, MD, DO, more than 130 years ago;
and
WHEREAS, DOs hold some of the most prominent positions in
medicine today, including serving as physician to the President
of the United States, as well as overseeing care for the NASA
medical team and many Olympic-level and professional athletes;
and
WHEREAS, DOs are trained to consider the health of the whole
person and use their hands to help diagnose and treat their
patients; and
WHEREAS, "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" is a national
observance dedicated to spotlighting the osteopathic medical
profession and raising awareness about the distinctiveness of
osteopathic medicine; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the week of April 15
through 21, 2024, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in
Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate urge all Pennsylvanians to support
