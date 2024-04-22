Senate Bill 1175 Printer's Number 1548
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1548
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1175
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of
school directors, further providing for State convention or
association, delegates, expenses and membership.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 516 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,
No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to
read:
Section 516. State Convention or Association; Delegates;
Expenses; Membership.--The board of school directors or the
board of public education of any school district may appoint one
or more of its members, its non-member secretary, if any, and
its solicitor, if any, as delegates to any State convention or
association of school directors, held within the Commonwealth.
It shall be the duty of such delegates to attend the meetings of
such convention or association, and each delegate so attending
shall be reimbursed for travel, travel insurance, lodging,
