Senate Bill 1175 Printer's Number 1548

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1548

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1175

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of boards of

school directors, further providing for State convention or

association, delegates, expenses and membership.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 516 of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,

No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended to

read:

Section 516. State Convention or Association; Delegates;

Expenses; Membership.--The board of school directors or the

board of public education of any school district may appoint one

or more of its members, its non-member secretary, if any, and

its solicitor, if any, as delegates to any State convention or

association of school directors, held within the Commonwealth.

It shall be the duty of such delegates to attend the meetings of

such convention or association, and each delegate so attending

shall be reimbursed for travel, travel insurance, lodging,

