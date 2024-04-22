Senate Bill 1177 Printer's Number 1550
PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Governor and the General Assembly, on or before the first day of
March of each year, an evaluation of the financial operations of
the unemployment compensation program, together with its
findings and recommendations for developing and improving
solvency of the fund and adjusting and regulating income and
disbursements in the fields of contributions and benefits. Such
report shall include the presentation of the current economic
trends, statistics and analyses on which the evaluation is
based. The department shall post a copy of the report on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website. This
evaluation shall include all of the following:
(1) Statistics relating to population, labor force and
covered labor force. The following shall apply:
(i) The following information shall be included in the
evaluation under this paragraph:
(A) Total number of individuals unemployed fifteen (15)
weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force.
(B) Total number of job losers and individuals who completed
temporary employment, as a percent of the civilian labor force.
(C) Total number of individuals unemployed, as a percent of
the civilian labor force.
(D) Total number of individuals unemployed plus discouraged
workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus
discouraged workers.
(E) Total number of individuals unemployed, plus discouraged
workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a
percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached
workers.
(F) Total number of individuals unemployed, plus all
marginally attached workers, plus total number of individuals
20240SB1177PN1550 - 2 -
