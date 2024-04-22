Senate Bill 1177 Printer's Number 1550

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - Governor and the General Assembly, on or before the first day of

March of each year, an evaluation of the financial operations of

the unemployment compensation program, together with its

findings and recommendations for developing and improving

solvency of the fund and adjusting and regulating income and

disbursements in the fields of contributions and benefits. Such

report shall include the presentation of the current economic

trends, statistics and analyses on which the evaluation is

based. The department shall post a copy of the report on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website. This

evaluation shall include all of the following:

(1) Statistics relating to population, labor force and

covered labor force. The following shall apply:

(i) The following information shall be included in the

evaluation under this paragraph:

(A) Total number of individuals unemployed fifteen (15)

weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force.

(B) Total number of job losers and individuals who completed

temporary employment, as a percent of the civilian labor force.

(C) Total number of individuals unemployed, as a percent of

the civilian labor force.

(D) Total number of individuals unemployed plus discouraged

workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus

discouraged workers.

(E) Total number of individuals unemployed, plus discouraged

workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a

percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached

workers.

(F) Total number of individuals unemployed, plus all

marginally attached workers, plus total number of individuals

