Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1551

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1551

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

275

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, K. WARD, HUGHES, FARRY, KANE, BROWN,

HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,

ROBINSON, VOGEL, COSTA, J. WARD AND SCHWANK, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined

over the last 30 years largely because of smoking cessation,

early cancer detection and advances in the treatment of cancer

and precision medicine; and

WHEREAS, Advances have not benefited everyone equally as

evidenced by the American Cancer Society which estimates that in

2024 there will be 2 million new cases of cancer in the United

States which is the highest incidence the United States has ever

seen; and

WHEREAS, More than 600,000 people will lose their lives to

cancer in 2024; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's cancer incidence and mortality rates

continue to be higher than the national rates, with a predicted

90,000 Pennsylvanians to face a new cancer diagnosis in 2024 and

an estimated 27,570 Commonwealth residents to lose their fight

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

