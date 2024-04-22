Senate Resolution 275 Printer's Number 1551
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
275
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, BROOKS, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, K. WARD, HUGHES, FARRY, KANE, BROWN,
HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, LAUGHLIN, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI,
ROBINSON, VOGEL, COSTA, J. WARD AND SCHWANK, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 22, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 7, 2024, as "Cancer Action Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined
over the last 30 years largely because of smoking cessation,
early cancer detection and advances in the treatment of cancer
and precision medicine; and
WHEREAS, Advances have not benefited everyone equally as
evidenced by the American Cancer Society which estimates that in
2024 there will be 2 million new cases of cancer in the United
States which is the highest incidence the United States has ever
seen; and
WHEREAS, More than 600,000 people will lose their lives to
cancer in 2024; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's cancer incidence and mortality rates
continue to be higher than the national rates, with a predicted
90,000 Pennsylvanians to face a new cancer diagnosis in 2024 and
an estimated 27,570 Commonwealth residents to lose their fight
