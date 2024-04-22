Senate Bill 1176 Printer's Number 1549
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1176
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, KEARNEY AND PENNYCUICK, APRIL 22, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act "An act relating to the public school system, including
certain provisions applicable as well to private and
parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of
boards of school directors, providing for admission fees for
school-sponsored activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 511.1. Admission Fees for School-Sponsored
Activities.--(a) When a fee is charged for admission to a
school-sponsored activity, United States currency shall be
accepted as a form of payment for admission on the date of the
activity.
(b) Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a
school-sponsored activity from accepting alternative payment
methods in addition to United States currency for admission to
the school-sponsored activity.
