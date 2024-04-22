Senate Bill 1176 Printer's Number 1549

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1549

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1176

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, KEARNEY AND PENNYCUICK, APRIL 22, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act "An act relating to the public school system, including

certain provisions applicable as well to private and

parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto," in duties and powers of

boards of school directors, providing for admission fees for

school-sponsored activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 511.1. Admission Fees for School-Sponsored

Activities.--(a) When a fee is charged for admission to a

school-sponsored activity, United States currency shall be

accepted as a form of payment for admission on the date of the

activity.

(b) Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a

school-sponsored activity from accepting alternative payment

methods in addition to United States currency for admission to

the school-sponsored activity.

