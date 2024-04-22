Senate Bill 1178 Printer's Number 1552

PENNSYLVANIA, April 22 - $50 and not more than $750;

(ii) for a second offense, by a fine of not less

than $150 and not more than $1,000; or

(iii) for a third or subsequent offense, by a fine

of not less than $500 and not more than $1,500.

(3) Nothing in this section shall preclude prosecution

under section 5533 or 5534 (relating to aggravated cruelty to

animal).

(4) As used in this subsection, the following words and

phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

paragraph unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Declawing." The term:

(i) Includes:

(A) An onychectomy, dactylectomy, partial

digital amputation, phalangectomy or any other

procedure that removes a portion of the paw or digit

of an animal in order to remove a claw.

(B) A tendonectomy or any other procedure that

cuts or modifies the tendon of the limb, paw or digit

of an animal in order to prohibit the normal function

of a claw.

(C) A procedure that prevents the normal

functioning of one or more claws.

(ii) Does not include the filing or trimming of a

nonviable claw husk or the placement of temporary nail

caps on one or more claws of an animal.

"Therapeutic purpose." A purpose necessary to address an

existing or recurring physical illness, infection, disease,

injury or abnormal condition in a claw, nail bed or toe bone

that compromises the cat's health. The term does not include

20240SB1178PN1552 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30