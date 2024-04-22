Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,417 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrested a man for an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred in the 1700 block of Independence Avenue Southeast.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 2:18 a.m., First District officers responded to the sounds of gunshots at the listed location. Officers discovered evidence of gunfire, but no victims or damage to property.

Investigators with MPD’s Real Time Crime Center quickly examined camera footage that helped advance the investigation of this offense.

Officers located the suspect in a nearby residence. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Amontae Moody, of Southeast, DC was placed under arrest. A firearm was recovered. He has been charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24059952

###

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more