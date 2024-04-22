MPD Makes Arrest in Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District arrested a man for an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred in the 1700 block of Independence Avenue Southeast.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at approximately 2:18 a.m., First District officers responded to the sounds of gunshots at the listed location. Officers discovered evidence of gunfire, but no victims or damage to property.

Investigators with MPD’s Real Time Crime Center quickly examined camera footage that helped advance the investigation of this offense.

Officers located the suspect in a nearby residence. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Amontae Moody, of Southeast, DC was placed under arrest. A firearm was recovered. He has been charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24059952

