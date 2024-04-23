MPD Arrests a Man in a Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of a man for a Northwest robbery.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the victim was walking with his bicycle in the 1400 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The victim passed the suspect who stabbed the victim then attempted to flee with the victim’s bicycle. The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect dropped the bicycle then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, 32-year-old Izat Marcus Petway of no fixed address, was arrested charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Aggravated Assault).

CCN: 24059640