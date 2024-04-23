Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,667 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,417 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests a Man in a Northwest Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of a man for a Northwest robbery.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the victim was walking with his bicycle in the 1400 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The victim passed the suspect who stabbed the victim then attempted to flee with the victim’s bicycle. The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect dropped the bicycle then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, 32-year-old Izat Marcus Petway of no fixed address, was arrested charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Aggravated Assault).

CCN: 24059640

You just read:

MPD Arrests a Man in a Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more