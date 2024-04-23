MPD Makes an Arrest and Seeks Other Suspects in Southeast Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are searching for the suspects involved in two robberies that occurred on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, and announce an arrest in one of the cases.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of I Street, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s purse then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 24045697

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1100 block of 2nd Place, Southeast. The suspects demanded the victim’s property. The victim refused and the suspects attempted to take the victim’s purse. One of the suspects snatched vehicle keys from the purse then the suspects fled the scene. On Monday, April 22, 2024, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch). CCN: 24045739

The other suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

