Australian skincare finds a place in the Middle Eastern premium beauty market

Dr Tanya's Skincare Range

Facing new markets with support and introductions

Austrade has worked with Dr Tanya Skincare since 2021.

‘Without Austrade, we wouldn’t be here today,’ says Dr Unni. ‘Austrade introduced us to Middle Eastern suppliers, retailers and industry. These connections fast-tracked our market entry, making way for partnerships.’

The connections lead to partnership agreements with premium beauty retailer FACES (owned by Chalhoub Group). Chalhoub Group is the largest retail operator in the Middle East. E-commerce beauty platform Secret Skin is another partner that came via Austrade.

In partnership with TradeStart and Trade and Investment Queensland, Austrade hosted market visits for Dr Tanya Skincare. This included Arab Health, the largest health conference in the region, and the 2023 International Congress of Medical Excellence in Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine.

‘It's important for companies like us to have government support and introductions,’ says Dr Unni. ‘The Middle East and India are sought-after markets. The capacity is there, and the demand is strong.’

Future plans

In 2023, Dr Tanya Skincare appointed a COO to the Middle East. This signifies the company's growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India. The COO will manage supply chains in-market. The COO will also build distribution networks with local partners and retailers.

‘Our aim is to be a sought-after and trusted Australian brand,’ says Dr Unni. ‘I feel blessed to be doing business from Australia.’