News Release – Department of Health shuts down Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in Waikoloa for an active rodent infestation

Department of Health shuts down Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in Waikoloa for an active rodent infestation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 22, 2024 24-050

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard and immediately shut down Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai on April 19, 2024 due to an active rodent infestation, contaminated food products and unsanitary conditions within the facility. The establishment, located at 69-1029 Nawahine Place in Waikoloa, is operated by Castle Resorts & Hotels Inc.

During an inspection conducted in response to a public complaint received on April 18, 2024, the health department inspector noted the following:

Contaminated food products;

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;

Rodent feces on food preparation surfaces and plates

Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment does not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals;

Premises are not maintained free of insects, rodents, and other pests;

Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products and gnawed food storage containers;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Seal any cracks, crevices, and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Increase professional pest control operator treatments 2-3 times per week until rodent issue has been abated;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on April 23, 2024 to re-assess the establishment’s progress.

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to Food Safety Branch (hawaii.gov)

