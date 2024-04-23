Championing Child Safety: Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention & Awareness Month

Recently, Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang declared April 2024 as Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention & Awareness Month, acknowledging the critical importance of safeguarding children and raising awareness about child abuse prevention.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.