SENATOR IMEE R. MARCOS STATEMENT

ON ADMINISTRATIVE ORDER NO. 20

Napakahirap ng pinagdadaanan natin, lalo na ng ating mga magsasaka at mahihirap na kababayan sa labis na pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas at iba pang pagkain.

Ngunit dahil sa mga gyera sa iba't-ibang dako ng mundo, ang kakaibang El Niño at mga sakit sa pananim dulot ng klima, malamang mananatili pa ang matataas na presyong ito.

Pakay ng AO 20 maibaba ang halaga ng pagkain. Ngunit kung pupunahin natin ang pinakamurang imported Thai White Rice 5% broken na nasa USD 597/MT, at White Rice 25% broken na USD 568/MT, napakatataas na ng bagsak nito!

Malabo nang ma-remedyo ng MAV (minimum access volume) ang presyo ng bigas, at hindi natin mararamdaman ang pagbaba ng presyo sa kada kilo dahil bukod sa nagmahal ang imported rice, tapos na rin ang anihan.

On the other hand, easing restrictions will reduce the prices of products such as onions, fish, pork, and sugar. But this will also impact local producers--particularly onion farmers even now selling well below their production cost.

Frequent and frank consultations between farmers, consumers and other stakeholders will be essential to monitor and evaluate the effects of AO 20, as well as past MAV measures.

We should further investigate and intervene against the huge disparity between farmgate and retail prices, thence punishing exorbitant charges and cartelization.

Most of all, let us support the Filipino farmer with investment, technology and minimal, well-regulated importation.