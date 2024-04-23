Westminster Barracks / Request for Information (Burglary)
CASE#: 24B1002744
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/07/24 – 04/21/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Bailey Hill Rd, Cavendish
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Paul F. Didgood
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/22/24 at approximately 1838 hours, The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a burglary on Old Bailey Hill Rd in Cavendish, VT. An investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into a residence, and various items were taken from the residence. More specific information regarding the items stolen is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Elias of the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Victor Elias
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600