Westminster Barracks / Request for Information (Burglary)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1002744

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/07/24 – 04/21/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Bailey Hill Rd, Cavendish

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Paul F. Didgood

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Massachusetts

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/22/24 at approximately 1838 hours, The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a burglary on Old Bailey Hill Rd in Cavendish, VT. An investigation revealed that an unknown person broke into a residence, and various items were taken from the residence. More specific information regarding the items stolen is forthcoming. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Elias of the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Trooper Victor Elias

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

victor.elias@Vermont.gov

(802) 722-4600

 

 

 

