Minnesota Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments at Mora High School

Posted: Monday, April 22, 2024

The Minnesota Supreme Court will convene at Mora High School on May 8 as part of its traveling oral arguments program, which teaches students about the court system and builds public trust and confidence in the Judicial Branch.

“Visiting Minnesota high schools and giving students an opportunity to see their justice system up close is one of the most important ways our Court works to build public trust in and understanding of the Judicial Branch,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson. “The members of the Court look forward to each of these visits, and we always leave inspired by students and their interest and enthusiasm for learning about the legal system.”

The Court will convene in the new Mora High School Auditorium to hear oral arguments in State of Minnesota vs. Almanzo Ousley Cotton (No. A23-0213). The proceedings will be viewed live by hundreds of students in 7th through 12th grades. Following the hearing, the Supreme Court justices will hold a question-and-answer session with students, share lunch with student representatives, and spend the afternoon visiting classrooms.

“Mora High School is honored to have been selected as one of the two schools in the state to host the Minnesota Supreme Court this year,” said Mora High School Principal Brent Nelson. “This is a great opportunity for our students to see firsthand how the judicial system works.”

School visits are the cornerstone of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s public outreach and education efforts. The May 8 visit to Mora High School will be the 54th traveling oral argument event for the Court; the first was in Rochester in 1995. The Mora event also will mark the final traveling oral argument for retiring Associate Justices G. Barry Anderson and Margaret H. Chutich. Since their appointments, the two justices have participated in school events involving more than 40,000 Minnesota High School students and community members.

Oral arguments will be streamed live at:

https://www.youtube.com/@morapublicschoolsyoutube6215/streams