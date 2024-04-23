Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Reverend Cecil Williams

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of GLIDE Co-Founder Reverend Cecil Williams:

“Jennifer and I join all Californians in mourning the passing of Reverend Cecil Williams, a visionary leader whose legendary compassion and love for his community transformed the lives of people from all walks of life.

“At the helm of Glide Memorial Church for decades, Reverend Williams and his congregation offered refuge and support to all who entered their doors. Their tireless work to empower marginalized members of the community put them at the forefront of key social justice and human rights issues, driving positive change.

“Reverend Williams truly embodied the California values of unity, generosity and acceptance. All of us can take inspiration from his legacy and renew our commitment to one another.”

###

 

