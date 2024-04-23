AX Celebrates Earth Day with Continued Support for National Forest Foundation

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world commemorates Earth Day, AX is proud to reaffirm its dedication to environmental stewardship and sustainable development by continuing its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF). Over the past year, AX has demonstrated its commitment to reforestation efforts in areas affected by wildfires, donating over $10,000 to support the NFF's crucial conservation initiatives.



The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the health and public enjoyment of America's National Forests and Grasslands. The NFF partners with the U.S. Forest Service to restore and enhance these public lands through community engagement, tree planting, and other conservation initiatives.

Earth Day serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving and protecting our planet's natural resources. In light of this, AX remains steadfast in its mission to make a positive impact on the environment. Through its ongoing collaboration with the NFF, AX has contributed significantly to the restoration of vital ecosystems, helping to mitigate the effects of wildfires and promote long-term sustainability.

"We are honored to celebrate Earth Day by reaffirming our commitment to the National Forest Foundation," said Michael Plaksin, President and CEO at AX. "Our partnership reflects AX's unwavering dedication to environmental conservation and community resilience. By supporting reforestation efforts, we are not only restoring ecosystems but also fostering a healthier planet for future generations."

AX’s generous donation has enabled the NFF to implement reforestation projects in wildfire-affected areas, replenishing forests and enhancing biodiversity. These efforts are essential in safeguarding ecosystems, preserving habitats, and mitigating the risk of future wildfires.

They hope that their contributions can make a tangible difference in NFF’s reforestation efforts, allowing us to restore and protect critical forest landscapes. Together, they are making strides toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

As Earth Day reminds us of the urgent need for environmental action, AX remains committed to driving positive change. By standing alongside the National Forest Foundation, they are proud to play a role in preserving our planet's natural heritage and building a brighter tomorrow for all.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, augmented reality, and more.

FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.

We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.



