Luft Advisory Services and XT Global Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Financial and Technological Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luft Advisory Services, a pioneering Fractional CFO business established in 2023 and headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with XT Global, a seasoned provider of comprehensive IT and Accounting Outsourcing services based in Dallas, Texas.
This strategic alliance leverages Luft Advisory Services' expertise in financial reporting, internal controls, management reporting, growth and cost-saving initiatives, financial planning & analysis, and mergers & acquisitions with XT Global’s robust offerings in automation solutions, accounting and bookkeeping outsourcing, Oracle ERP services, cloud services, digital transformation, and managed services.
"Partnering with XT Global allows us to enhance our service offering and deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions to our clients," said Jeffrey Luft, Founder & President of Luft Advisory Services. "This collaboration is a strategic fit leveraging our deep financial management expertise with XT Global's technological prowess and Accounting Outsourcing capabilities, providing a one-stop solution to our clients."
Established in 1998, XT Global has become a leader in IT services, helping businesses across various sectors to optimize their operations and drive digital transformation. "This partnership with Luft Advisory Services represents a significant step in our journey towards integrating more deeply with financial management and strategic business planning services," stated Harika Mullapudi, Director of XT Global. "Together, we are poised to offer unmatched service capabilities that help businesses evolve and succeed in today’s dynamic environment."
The partnership is expected to set new benchmarks in the industry by combining expertise from both companies to provide innovative, tailor-made solutions that cater to the specific needs of each client. The collaboration is also aimed at fostering growth and enabling efficient service delivery across the United States.
For more information about Luft Advisory Services and XT Global, or to learn more about this partnership, please contact:
Luft Advisory Services Contact:
Jeffrey Luft, Founder & President
(843) 732-6711
info@luftadvisoryservices.com
https://luftadvisoryservices.com/
XT Global Contact:
Harika Mullapudi, Director
(214) 385-9836
hmullapudi@email.xtglobal.com
https://xtglobal.com/
About Luft Advisory Services:
Founded in 2023, Luft Advisory Services is a leading Fractional CFO service provider specializing in a range of financial management services including financial reporting, internal controls, management reporting, and strategic growth & cost saving initiatives. With a commitment to excellence and offering a superior service, Luft Advisory Services supports businesses in achieving their financial and strategic objectives.
About XT Global:
Established in 1998 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XT Global is a forefront IT-services company offering a spectrum of technology solutions such as automation solutions, accounting outsourcing, Oracle ERP services, cloud solutions, digital transformation, and managed services, helping businesses streamline operations and thrive in the digital era.
