ASU Project Management Network celebrates 10th anniversary with certification reimbursement

By Widline Luctama

Arizona State University's Project Management (PM) Network is celebrating a decade of success in 2024, and it is marking the occasion with an innovative "pay-it-forward" financial assistance program aimed at supporting members in their professional growth and development.

The pay-it-forward program will reimburse five PM Network members up to $500 each to cover the costs of taking — and passing — any Project Management Institute certification exam. This reimbursement program aligns with the PM Network’s core mission of expanding members’ project management knowledge and skills.

Formalized in 2014, the ASU PM Network is a faculty and staff organization led by a board of volunteers. Its current board is led by Stephanie Petersen, the organization's president.

Over the past decade, the organization has continuously enriched the project management landscape at ASU through collaborative initiatives and strategic partnerships, advancing best practices and professional standards. One of the network's founding members and executive sponsors, Danielle B. Steele says that she has "witnessed dozens of individuals grow in their confidence, expertise and leadership — both in leading projects and leading people."

One of the PM Network’s key accomplishments is that it regularly hosts PDU-eligible workshops to provide a foundational understanding of project management standards “so that members of our community can be eligible to apply for certification exams or to renew their project management certifications," Steele says.

The launch of the reimbursement program underscores the network's commitment to empowering individuals and advancing the field of project management.

"The future will always be about people,” says Steele. “The PM Network will continue to focus on supporting everyone interested in project management as the profession evolves."

Faculty, staff and students may join the PM Network. Applications for the reimbursement program are open now.