PrairieSky Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Election of Directors and New Board Chair

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky” or the “Company”) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 22, 2024 (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta. The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:



The resolution to appoint the seven (7) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Margaret A. McKenzie 209,835,908 (99.974%) Anna M. Alderson 209,860,707 (99.986%) Anuroop S. Duggal 207,811,552 (99.009%) P. Jane Gavan 203,184,216 (96.805%) Glenn A. McNamara 209,865,110 (99.988%) Andrew M. Phillips 209,849,532 (99.980%) Sheldon B. Steeves 209,757,333 (99.936%)

With Ms. McKenzie’s election as a Director, she will succeed Mr. James Estey as Chair of the Board.

The resolution to appoint KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditors was approved with 206,307,862 (97.093%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to accept the Company’s approach to executive compensation was approved with 206,685,414 (98.473%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.prairiesky.com.

ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

