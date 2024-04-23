Trellis Data and CCL Solutions Group announce a partnership to revolutionise law enforcement with AI-enhanced intelligence gathering

CANBERRA, Australia and LONDON, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trellis Data, offering world-leading secure generative AI, computer vision and speech-to-text solutions for enterprise, and CCL Solutions Group, Europe’s largest ISO 17025 accredited Digital Forensics provider today announced a partnership.

Key to the collaboration is the integration of Trellis Data’s AI-powered solutions with CCL's powerful existing platform. This will offer intelligence officers a toolkit of AI-enhanced digital forensics capabilities to deliver faster evidence-gathering and analysis powered by AI.

“We are delighted to add Trellis Data’s Secure Chat, Vision and Speech solutions to CCL’s suite of digital forensics, data acquisition and analysis capabilities,” said Noel McMenamin, Chief Executive Officer of UK based CCL Solutions Group. “Working in partnership with Trellis Data and Cairn Advisory Group, we are providing innovative and secure, end-to-end data acquisition and analysis solutions, designed for agencies and organisations with investigative, security and privacy needs. Our combined solutions provide organisations with a powerful workflow to acquire and extract value from a variety of data types and offer secure, multilingual transcription tailored to meet mission objectives. Together with our partners, organisations and agencies now have streamlined access to solutions that ensure data acquisition, analysis and control, to maximise their potential.” he said.

Trellis Data are experts in a range of AI and deep neural network technologies, including natural language processing and translation, object detection, and decision-making at the edge. They develop and deploy highly accurate speech-to-text models across over a hundred languages and dialects that can be used for bespoke use cases. Trellis Data specialises in providing tailored solutions for organisations with the highest requirements for data security.

"We are very excited to expand our work with law enforcement by partnering with CCL, a highly respected provider of systems and capabilities to police forces globally. Our suite of applications is specifically designed to manage and analyse vast amounts of data, including thousands of hours of audio daily, making it a perfect match for CCL’s needs in supporting police and intelligence operations," said Michael Gately, CEO of Trellis Data.

The new solution will also take advantage of Trellis Data’s product offerings, including the new Secure Chat application. A highly secure knowledge management system, that crucially offers full traceability back to each data source and is able to search over a million documents in seconds. This powerful generative AI led approach will enable intelligence officers to make queries and draw connections from across numerous streams of information, providing unparalleled oversight of surveillance data.

The expertise of Trellis Data's AI-powered knowledge mastery and natural language processing combined with CCL's secure data analysis platform will establish a new standard of surveillance technology for law enforcement and intelligence agencies worldwide.

About CCL Solutions Group

CCL Solutions Group (CCL) is a world leader in digital forensics; their proprietary tools, processes and industry accreditations are globally recognised and assures CCL as pioneers in their field. The business is led by former senior law enforcement professionals, with a team of world-renowned experts supporting policing, investigative bodies, the military, government agencies and global corporations.

About Trellis Data

Trellis Data is a leading provider of sovereign, secure AI solutions, specialising in the development of secure, disconnected AI applications for the government, defence, law enforcement and logistics sectors. With a focus on creating efficiencies and cost savings, Trellis Data leverages cutting-edge technologies in Gen AI, transcription, translation, and computer vision to deliver innovative solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing business systems.

