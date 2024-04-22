Governor Abbott Announces $34 Million Behavioral Health Campus Project In Uvalde

TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $34 million project to build a behavioral health campus in Uvalde dedicated to providing on-site care to children and adults experiencing mental health crises in 32 counties in the surrounding area. The new behavioral health campus is expected to open in summer 2025, with construction slated to begin this summer.



“Our communities—urban and rural—are stronger when Texans are safe and healthy, and the State of Texas continues working to expand access to critical mental health resources to ensure Texans in every community get the support they need,” said Governor Abbott. “Last year, I signed a law to provide funding for the construction of a new, modernized behavioral health campus to support the entire Uvalde community and neighboring counties. This new behavioral health campus will provide Texans experiencing a mental health crisis with access to mental health professionals and around-the-clock treatment to address their needs. I thank my partners in the Texas Legislature and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for their continued work to increase critical access to both crisis and preventative mental health care services across our great state. Together, we will build a brighter future for all Texans.”



“Providing mental health services to rural areas is a priority to Texas, and we’re grateful to Governor Abbott and the Legislature for supporting this campus,” said Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young.



“The regional facility will be a state-of-the-art crisis and outpatient center serving those who are most in need," said Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers Chief Executive Officer Tod Citron. "We are thrilled to be bringing these critically-needed behavioral health care services to Uvalde for our rural catchment area and that of two other local mental health authorities.”



The facility will feature a 16-bed crisis unit for adults, including 10 crisis residential beds and six extended observation unit (EOU) beds. A dedicated youth wing will feature a 16-bed crisis unit for children and adolescents, including 12 crisis residential beds and four EOU beds.



The regional behavioral health care campus will focus on providing crisis stabilization to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and act as a designated 24/7 diversion center, accepting walk-ins and drop-offs from law enforcement. A second building will consist of various outpatient programs.



Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers will operate the campus through a contract with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and is overseeing construction. The city of Uvalde is donating seven acres at U.S. 90 and King Fisher Lane to host the campus, which will consist of two buildings totaling approximately 50,000 square feet.



During the 88th Legislative Session, Governor Abbott signed House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 30 into law, approving $33.6 million to construct the Uvalde Behavioral Health Campus and provide an additional $5 million for the facility’s first year of operation to support critical services to those in need.



For more information on mental health and crisis resources, visit MentalHealthTX.org.

