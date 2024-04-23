Lotus Technology Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global luxury electric vehicle maker, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.group-lotus.com . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the contact of IR department, ir@group-lotus.com.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across China, the UK, and the EU. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com .

