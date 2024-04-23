Rockie Lynne's New Album and Documentary "Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong" to Premiere on Amazon Prime on April 26th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated country and roots music artist guitarist Rockie Lynne announces the premiere of the compelling new documentary "Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong," set to release globally via Amazon Prime on April 26, 2024, alongside his new album ‘Love.’ The documentary traces Lynne's extraordinary journey from his early abandonment to a profound reunion with his biological family, capturing the emotional depth of his personal story. Complementing the film, the album introduces a collection of tracks that resonate deeply with the themes explored in the documentary, directed by JC Summerford.
The album is led by the evocative single "My Father’s Guitar." This track encapsulates the thematic essence of the documentary while weaving together personal tales of discovery and connection. It's highlighted by the poignant exchange of a guitar between Rockie and his biological father, symbolizing their renewed relationship and shared musical heritage, adding a profound layer of storytelling to both the album and the documentary.
Where I Belong delves deeper into Rockie’s personal saga, chronicling his upbringing after being left at Barium Springs Orphanage and the subsequent life-changing reunion with his biological father initiated by a DNA test. This reunion not only unveiled a shared love for music between father and son but also revealed surprising military connections. Both men had served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, unknowingly linking their lives through parallel paths of service and sacrifice.
As Memorial Day approaches, these revelations gain additional significance. Rockie’s extensive work with Tribute To The Troops—an organization he founded to support Gold Star families—highlights his lifelong commitment to the military community and families of the fallen. This commitment was further deepened by a poignant discovery he made while researching his biological family: Rockie learned that his uncle, who died in Vietnam, is commemorated on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall—a fact he uncovered through his journey to connect with his birth family.
This dual release marks a pivotal moment in Lynne’s career, showcasing his artistic depth and his dedication to family, heritage, and service. Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong will also be available for viewing on PBS stations across the U.S. beginning in September and will be streamable via the PBS app at that time. The documentary and album release are poised to captivate both longtime fans and new audiences, enriching Lynne’s narrative with layers of personal and cultural significance.
About Rockie Lynne
Rockie Lynne, a country music artist from North Carolina and a U.S. Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, embodies the spirit of American folklore with his journey from being left at Barium Springs Home for Children to achieving national fame. Despite not being a household name, Rockie has made significant strides in the music industry, landing three singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and performing on stages like the Grand Ole Opry. Beyond his music career, he co-founded the Tribute to the Troops motorcycle ride, raising funds and awareness for America’s fallen soldiers and their families. Rockie’s commitment to his roots and community shines through his music and philanthropic efforts, making his life story a testament to resilience and dedication.
https://rockielynne.com/
https://www.rockielynnewhereibelong.com/
Jon Bleicher
