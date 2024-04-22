U.S. Chamber Endorses Jefferson Shreve for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Jefferson Shreve to represent Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Jefferson Shreve to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs of the Chamber's Great Lakes Region. "Jefferson was born in, started, and grew his company in Indiana with 125 store facilities in six states, including 26 locations in the Sixth District that created good-paying jobs and brighter futures for families across the state and country. Between his business and civic experience, Rob is ready to bring Hoosier values to Washington, D.C. and continue to fight for a more promising economy."

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said candidate Jefferson Shreve. “Over three decades, I grew my company from the ground up and into the largest self-storage company headquartered in Indiana with 26 locations in Indiana’s 6th District. That took steady financial stewardship and the management of a sound budget. I know what it’s like to take risks, get up every day and work hard, and keep your commitments. In Congress, I’ll be an advocate for the small businesses community, Hoosier farmers, and job creators, support policies that strengthen our economy, and ensure America continues to lead the world in innovation.”

“Indiana needs Jefferson Shreve in Congress – fighting for free enterprise and for policies that allow businesses to thrive and be economic engines and job creators in their communities,” said Vanessa Green Sinders, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.