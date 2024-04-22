Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,431 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Endorses Jefferson Shreve for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Jefferson Shreve to represent Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is proud to endorse Jefferson Shreve to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District,” said Ryan Gleason, Senior Manager of Government Affairs of the Chamber's Great Lakes Region. "Jefferson was born in, started, and grew his company in Indiana with 125 store facilities in six states, including 26 locations in the Sixth District that created good-paying jobs and brighter futures for families across the state and country. Between his business and civic experience, Rob is ready to bring Hoosier values to Washington, D.C. and continue to fight for a more promising economy."

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said candidate Jefferson Shreve. “Over three decades, I grew my company from the ground up and into the largest self-storage company headquartered in Indiana with 26 locations in Indiana’s 6th District. That took steady financial stewardship and the management of a sound budget. I know what it’s like to take risks, get up every day and work hard, and keep your commitments. In Congress, I’ll be an advocate for the small businesses community, Hoosier farmers, and job creators, support policies that strengthen our economy, and ensure America continues to lead the world in innovation.”

“Indiana needs Jefferson Shreve in Congress – fighting for free enterprise and for policies that allow businesses to thrive and be economic engines and job creators in their communities,” said Vanessa Green Sinders, President and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Endorses Jefferson Shreve for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more