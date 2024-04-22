Idaho City to host Governor Little’s ‘Capital for a Day’ event
Monday April 22, 2024
Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Idaho City on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ray Robinson Community Hall, located at 206 W. Commercial St.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- State Controller Brandon Woolf
- Department of Administration Director Steven Bailey
- Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
- Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins
- Department of Fish & Game Director Jim Fredericks
- Department of Insurance Director & Interim Health and Welfare Director Dean Cameron
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Lands Operations Division Administrator Michele Anderson
- Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
- Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
- Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman
- Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley
- Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes
“It is an honor to bring my first Capital for a Day of 2024 to Idaho City,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Boise County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
