Monday April 22, 2024

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Idaho City on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ray Robinson Community Hall, located at 206 W. Commercial St.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

  • State Controller Brandon Woolf
  • Department of Administration Director Steven Bailey
  • Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey
  • Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins
  • Department of Fish & Game Director Jim Fredericks
  • Department of Insurance Director & Interim Health and Welfare Director Dean Cameron
  • Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
  • Department of Lands Operations Division Administrator Michele Anderson
  • Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton
  • Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams
  • Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman
  • Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley
  • Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

“It is an honor to bring my first Capital for a Day of 2024 to Idaho City,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Boise County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”