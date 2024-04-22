Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Idaho City on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ray Robinson Community Hall, located at 206 W. Commercial St.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

State Controller Brandon Woolf

Department of Administration Director Steven Bailey

Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey

Department of Finance Director Patti Perkins

Department of Fish & Game Director Jim Fredericks

Department of Insurance Director & Interim Health and Welfare Director Dean Cameron

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Lands Operations Division Administrator Michele Anderson

Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton

Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho State Board of Education Executive Director Matt Freeman

Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley

Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes

“It is an honor to bring my first Capital for a Day of 2024 to Idaho City,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Boise County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”