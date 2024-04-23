Terry Moving & Storage Reveals Insights from Consumer Survey: The Moving Experience Report 2024-2025

A recent survey by Supermove of over 300 Americans planning to move within the next two years shared valuable insights into their moving preferences.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the moving and storage industry continues to evolve, Terry Moving & Storage, Orange County’s premier moving and storage company, remains committed to understanding and meeting customers' needs. In ‘The Moving Experience Report 2024-2025,’ a recent survey by Supermove (a moving software company), over 300 Americans planning to move within the next two years shared valuable insights into their expectations and preferences for their moving experiences.

"The moving industry is constantly changing, especially in the wake of recent global events," said Mark Terry, Founder of Terry Moving & Storage. "By listening to our customers and understanding their needs, we can ensure that our services not only meet but exceed their expectations."

The survey revealed that Americans place a high value on convenience and peace of mind when selecting a moving company. Over 50% of respondents considered essential services such as packing, loading and unloading, and storage as non-negotiable add-ons when choosing a moving partner. This underscores the importance of offering comprehensive, end-to-end services to customers.

"Packing, loading and unloading, and storage are essential components of a smooth and stress-free move," said Terry. "By offering these services, we can provide our customers with the comfort and peace of mind they desire during the moving process."

In addition, the survey also highlighted the factors that influence Americans' decisions when hiring a moving company. While cost-effectiveness was cited as the number one factor by 70% of respondents, reputation (both online and through recommendations) and the convenience of multiple services were also significant considerations for customers.

"At Terry Moving & Storage, we understand that cost is important to our customers, which is why we strive to offer competitive pricing," said Terry. "But we also recognize the importance of reputation and convenience, which is why we are committed to delivering exceptional service and offering a wide range of services to meet our customers' needs. Just take a look at our back-to-back-to-back 5-star Yelp reviews. We are very proud."

Terry Moving & Storage is dedicated to providing unparalleled service and meeting the custom needs of customers across Orange County and beyond.

For more information about Terry Moving & Storage and their services, please visit www.terrymovingoc.com and request a quote here.