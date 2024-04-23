H2Ocean Applauded in the World's Fair of Dentistry
H2Ocean's innovative Red Sea salt based oral care products take center stage at the World's Fair of Dentistry.
At H2Ocean, we're revolutionizing oral health with natural Red Sea salt based oral care products loaded with 82+ minerals, lysozyme, and Xylitol. Our products are safe, effective, and fast acting.”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Ocean, a global leader in natural oral care products, made a significant impact at the esteemed World's Fair of Dentistry held in New York from September 9-10, 2023. Organized by the Queens County Dental Society, this nationally recognized event served as a platform for dental experts and industry leaders to converge, exchange insights, and explore cutting edge innovations in oral health.
With a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Dr. Gordon Christensen, CEO of Clinical Report, Dr. Justin Chi from Glidewell, and Dr. Suzanne Albert from the American Dental Association, the event underscored the importance of advancing dental care practices. Over 41 industries participated as exhibitors, showcasing the latest advancements in the dental field.
H2Ocean's sponsorship of the event included engaging discussions led by Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, highlighting the benefits of natural Red Sea salt mouthwash on oral health and cancer treatment side effects management. Dr. Rajiv Saini, Chief Scientific Officer of H2Ocean, delivered a compelling presentation on the benefits of Red Sea Saltwater Rinse in oral health, particularly in chemo mouth care. The presentation was well received by attendees, who were eager to explore H2Ocean's range of products, including the informative "The Science of Sea Salt" book edited by Eddie Kolos and Dr. Rajiv Saini. This book contains comprehensive information about the therapeutic benefits of sea salt for human health.
Throughout the event, H2Ocean hosted an educational lecture and informative interactive sessions, spotlighting the remarkable advantages of its patented sea salt based oral care products. Dentists gained valuable insights into how H2Ocean products can elevate dental clinical practices and enhance patient experiences by incorporating H2Ocean natural mouthwash as a part of the oral hygiene regime protocol.
At the H2Ocean booth, dentists also explored innovative sea salt based oral care products and gained an understanding of the identification of the right type of salt, as all salts are not equal and nothing is similar in comparison to Red Sea salt, which contains more than 82 natural elements. Booth visitors interacted with Eddie Kolos and Dr. Rajiv Saini to gain insights about the research and development of H2Ocean's groundbreaking sea salt based natural toothpaste.
Dr. Chad Gehani, President of Queens County Dental Society and former President of the American Dental Association (ADA), commended H2Ocean's natural products, stating," H2Ocean sea salt based oral care products are some of the best of all natural dental products on the market, promoting superior oral hygiene and health. The mineral enriched sea salt formula with xylitol and lysozyme is gentle yet effective, leaving the mouth fresh and clean. I'm thrilled to have found a natural option that delivers great results. Highly recommended."
H2Ocean's oral care products offer countless oral health benefits, addressing dry mouth, bad breath, sore throat, canker sores, bleeding gums, sensitivity of teeth, teeth whitening, and immensely helping in healing after surgical procedures, including dental implants and orthodontics. H2Ocean continues to lead the way in natural oral care with a dedicated commitment to quality, sustainability, and harnessing nature's healing powers.
About H2Ocean Oral Care Products:
H2Ocean is a global leader in natural oral care products, leveraging decades of expertise in skincare and marine biology to develop revolutionary sea salt based natural healing products. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, H2Ocean aims to enhance oral health and overall systemic health by developing all natural products that contain clean ingredients, including minerals, enzymes, and pure elements from the ocean.
