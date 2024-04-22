Tax pros: Register now for the 2024 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum

IR-2024-117, April 22, 2024

WASHINGTON — The IRS encourages tax professionals to register now for the 2024 IRS Nationwide Tax Forum, coming this summer to Chicago, Orlando, Baltimore, Dallas and San Diego.

The Nationwide Tax Forum is the IRS’s largest annual outreach event designed and produced for the tax professional community. This year’s agenda will feature more than 40 sessions on tax law and ethics as well as hot topics like beneficial ownership information, cybersecurity, tax scams and schemes, digital assets and clean energy credits.

Enrolled agents, certified public accountants, Annual Filing Season Program (AFSP) participants and other tax professionals can earn up to 19 continuing education (CE) credits. A complete listing of seminar courses will be available in May.

IRS transformation: A historic time

Attendees at the forums will also learn how the IRS is evolving to meet their needs and those of their clients. The IRS is continuing to make changes across the agency as part of its transformation work under the Strategic Operating Plan, which is made possible with funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.

“This is a historic time at the IRS, with change taking place across the agency with our ongoing transformation work,” said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. “This summer you’ll have a chance to learn more about these changes. We encourage you to register soon. Some of these locations will fill up quickly.”

See Werfel’s YouTube video inviting tax professionals to the 2024 forums.

Locations and registration details

The following is the 2024 Nationwide Tax Forum lineup:

Location Forum dates Standard rate pre-registration deadline Chicago, IL July 9 – 11 June 25 Orlando, FL July 30 - Aug. 1 July 16 Baltimore, MD Aug. 13 - 15 July 30 Dallas, TX Aug. 20 - 22 Aug. 6 San Diego, CA Sept. 10 - 12 Aug. 27

Attendees who act by the June 17 early bird deadline can take advantage of the lowest registration rate of $255 per person. Standard pricing of $309 begins on June 17 and ends two weeks before the start of each forum. Onsite registration is also available at a cost of $390.

Please note, members of the following associations can save $10 on their registration:

American Bar Association (ABA)

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA)

National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA)

National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP)

National Society of Accountants (NSA)

National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP)

Members should contact their association directly for a tax forum discount code.

Forum highlights

Attendees get more than continuing education when they attend the IRS Nationwide Tax Forum. Here are some additional benefits for attendees:

Exhibit hall – In addition to the seminars, the forums also feature a two-day expo with representatives from tax, financial and business communities offering their products, services and expertise designed with the tax professional in mind. Inside the exhibit hall, attendees can visit the IRS Zone to share their perspectives with IRS representatives and to learn more about the IRS’s vision for transformation and digitalization.

Case Resolution Program – Tax professionals can once again bring their toughest unresolved IRS case to the Case Resolution Program room. IRS representatives with specialized expertise will be available to meet one-on-one with tax professionals (by appointment only). A new addition to the 2024 IRS Tax Forum will be the ability to book an appointment with TAS case resolution in advance. Because of the popularity of the program, tax professionals can bring only one client case per meeting with IRS representatives in the Case Resolution Program. For complete details including what tax professionals need to bring to the appointment, visit the case resolution information page.

En español – This year the IRS is increasing the number of Spanish-language seminar courses available to attendees. Details will be provided next month in the seminar course list. Also, see the Spanish practice management offering below.

Hiring – Curious about career paths at the IRS? IRS hiring staff will be on hand to talk with attendees about jobs currently open in examination and other areas across the agency.

Monday pre-forum activities – Attendees arriving early can maximize their time at the Tax Forum by participating in additional events. On Monday, IRS partner associations NATP and NSTP will offer an optional annual filing season refresher course for participants in the IRS Annual Filing Season Program.

Following that, at 5 p.m., IRS partners will present a 90-minute panel discussion on practice management. Experts from the NAEA, NATP, NSA, NSTP and Padgett Business Services will present ideas on how new, as well as established tax professionals can attract and manage customers, increase productivity and have a more satisfying work-life balance. A Spanish-language version of the panel will be presented at 7 p.m.

National Taxpayer Advocate town hall – Meet National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins on Wednesday during the forum networking reception to discuss issues facing taxpayers and tax practitioners. The Taxpayer Advocate wants to hear from tax pros and learn about issues facing taxpayers and practitioners. Includes Q&A.

Registration information

For more information, and to register online, visit www.irstaxforum.com.