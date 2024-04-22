Submit Release
Meet St. Louis region’s new MDC K-9 team member April 26, 7-8:30 pm at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo — There’s a new “sheriff” in town.  The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) now has a K-9 conservation agent in the St. Louis region, and the public is invited to meet her.  

Lincoln County Conservation Agent Nicholas Bommarito and K-9 Bertie are tasked with enforcing laws related to conservation and public safety, assisting with search and rescue operations, and of course meeting Missouri's citizens.

K-9 Bertie is a female chocolate Labrador Retriever. Come learn more about Bertie, her amazing abilities, and how she and Agent Bommarito protect our fish, forests, and wildlife.  The two will also demonstrate how they work together to detect and find evidence that could be crucial to a wildlife violation case.

The program will be held outdoors if weather permits in the lower parking lot by Tanglevine Trail. Participants should bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors to the auditorium.

This is a free event open to all ages.  However, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42f.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

