ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Waldencast plc Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WALD, WALDW

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD, WALDW) resulting from allegations that Waldencast may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Waldencast securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 5, 2023, after the market closed, Waldencast filed a current report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in which it disclosed, among other things, that it intended to “restate its consolidated financial statements for the Relevant Periods”, which were the periods ending December 31, 2021, March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022. Waldencast announced it had “determined that a material weakness existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting during the relevant periods.”

On this news, Waldencast’s stock fell $0.76 per share, or 10%, to close at $6.63 per share on July 6, 2023.

Then, on January 16, 2024, Waldencast reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which included restated financial statements.

On this news, Waldencast’s stock fell $1.57 per share, or 15%, to close at $8.70 per share on January 16, 2024.

